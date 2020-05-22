COVID-19: Masks along the side of the road

Major Market becomes a masking hotspot

Sara Chhng-To of Aspara’s Salon & Day Spa took her coronavirus layoff to heart by going into the masking business.

These days, she can be found from around noon to 5 p.m. daily at the northeast corner of the Major Market parking lot, 1855 S. Centre City Parkway, Escondido.

Chheng-To makes many masks hersef and brings in a varety of masks and shields from outside manufacturers, dealing them out of her van. They come in a variety of models and shapes with prices starting at $5 and going up to $20 for face shields as well as multi-mask packets.

Escondido Council approves ‘business recovery strategy’

Escondido Council members unanimously approved a business recovery strategy at their May 13 meeting. The plan allows for things like permit extensions, more and longer outdoor displays and sale events, the off-site sale and delivery of alcohol, repurposing off-street parking for restaurant carryout zones, temporary signage relief and more, according to the Coast News.

Council members were expected to revisit the plan at its next meeting to approve it as an Urgency Ordinance, which would allow the measures to be effective immediately. They will also consider extending the temporary moratorium on residential and commercial evictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal is to get on the road to economic recovery,” said Amber Tarrac, deputy director of economic development for the city of Escondido. “We wanted to allow some flexibility for businesses depending on what works for their model, and, as a city, we wanted to provide them with a variety of different options to choose from.”

CVS hits lucky 7 with drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

And the there were seven, San Diego County COVID-19 drive-through testing sites at CVS pharmacies. Sites ar scheduled to open Friday, May 22.

The company expects to open up to 1,000 such locations across the country by the end of the month, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

A total of 14 test sites in California that are opening starting Friday are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states, including Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Patients will utilize self-swab tests in their car while monitored by pharmacy technicians, who will provide the test kit and instructions. Tests will be sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.

In San Diego County, the testing sites are at CVS pharmacies located at:

7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad

16 3rd Avenue Extension, Chula Vista

645 East Palomar St., Chula Vista

1299 Broadway, El Cajon

572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon

14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego

3350 Palm Ave., San Diego

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Patients must register in advance online

Tentative approval for San Diego County ‘Stage 2″ re-openings

The state of California has given the tentative go-ahead to San Diego County for in-dining restaurants, with modifications, and in-store retail, with modifications, to reopen.