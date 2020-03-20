Escondido issues ‘COVID-19 Action Plan’ (Updated 3/20: Cases rise, price gouging.)

(Editor’s Note: We will be updating coronavirus information on a regular basis. This report is for Friday March 20, 2020. It is not intended as a comprehensive source, but aims to highlight resources and news of interest to the community.)

San Diego County cases rise dramatically

The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County rose to 89 Thursday, with 13 hospitalizations and no deaths. Of those, 67 are San Diego County residents stemming from two groups, or clusters, of infection. The county is tracking the outbreak history.

Positive Cases in San Diego County Since February 14, 2020 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Updated March 19, 2020 COVID-19 Case Summary San Diego County Residents Federal Quarantine Non-San Diego County Residents Total Total Positives 89 8 8 105 Age Groups 0-9 years 0 0 0 0 10-19 years 1 0 0 1 20-29 years 17 0 3 20 30-39 years 22 0 2 24 40-49 years 22 0 0 22 50-59 years 13 0 0 13 60-69 years 3 1 0 4 70-79 years 10 2 3 15 80+ years 1 5 0 6 Age Unknown 0 0 0 0 Gender Female 30 3 3 36 Male 57 5 5 67 Unknown 2 0 0 2 Hospitalized 11 1 1 13 Deaths 0 0 0 0

A group of county offices plan to close Thursday as well to limit spreading the contagion.

Effective Thursday, San Diego County’s family resource centers, as well as the housing and community development services office, three of the five locations of the county clerk’s office and all treasurer-tax collector offices are temporarily suspending in-person services. The closures are intended to help county residents practice social-distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Ramada hotel in Kearny Mesa announced it will be used as a quarantine site for people potentially exposed to coronavirus.

The Ramada by Wyndham San Diego North Hotel & Conference Center located near Kearny Mesa Road, north of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near state Route 163, will be used by the federal government to house patients under quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The hotel has 151 rooms.

San Diego Sheriff’s Office cites price gougers

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has cited eight people in connection to an investigation into the online price-gouging of high-demand items amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These parties intended to maximize financial gain during the (state of) emergency, with merchandise being offered for sale upward of twenty times its regular retail price,” Sgt. Jeff Creighton said.

Deputies from the Fallbrook substation began monitoring peer-to-peer sales websites and apps and found people selling hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment at inflated prices — some up to twenty times their retail price.

Sheriff’s officials said they were allegedly charging exorbitant prices for numerous products that have been scarce amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

#ConsumerAlert Some online sellers are jacking up prices to line their pockets with profits during the #coronavirus pandemic. @SDSheriff will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need. @SDSOFallbrook arrests 8 people in an operation https://t.co/7R8uQE2Zyp. pic.twitter.com/GBqJOEnlnL — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 18, 2020

Plainclothes deputies arranged online to meet sellers to purchase the items, at which point they cited them for violation of California Penal Code 396(a), which prohibits excessive and unjustified price increases of consumer goods and services during a declared emergency.

Deputies went undercover and arranged to meet the sellers. Once transactions were completed, the sellers were “arrested in violation of section 396(a) of the California Penal Code.”

Per California law, excessive and unjustified increases in prices for essential consumer goods and services during a declared emergency is prohibited. “A violation of this section is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for a period not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment.”

Their ages range between 26 and 58. Most were cited in North County — in Escondido, Poway, San Marcos, Vista and Rainbow. One citation took place in San Diego and another near El Cajon.

The eight people cited included:

Dale Gottschalk (53) of unincorporated El Cajon

David Gold (53) of Escondido

David Noriani (35) of San Diego

Tony Dai Ta (53) of Poway

Chasity Lynn Long-Ross (45) of San Marcos

Richard McCake Simpson (47) of Vista

Spencer Ryan Silva (26) of Escondido

Eric Marc Duran (58) of Rainbow

Officials advised the public that scammers are trying to take advantage of misinformation and fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways, too. They said to be on the lookout for scams regarding testing or a coronavirus cure, as well as unsolicited requests for donations or medical advisories that include links and attachments.

San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent plea for donations

School closures and work-from-home policies have resulted in canceled blood drives. San Diego Blood Bank collects more than half of its blood supply on bloodmobiles. An additional strain on the blood supply is expected in the coming weeks.

All blood types are needed and people who have never donated before are encouraged to donate.

“The U.S. is on the verge of a serious blood shortage that will lead to blood rationing and triage. We need healthy people to come out to donate immediately,” said David Wellis, CEO, San Diego Blood Bank. “Supplies are dropping to critical levels. We are confident the San Diego community will rally around this urgent need.”

“It’s safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., assistant secretary of health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for patients who need it.”

To make an appointment, visit sandiegobloodbank.org/GiveLife or call 619-400-8251. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds, and be in general good health.

Blood may be donated at places including:

• Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Mira Mesa and Rancho Peñasquitos: Sabre Springs Donor Center

Visit one of our donor centers or a mobile blood drive in the community.

• Downtown San Diego, Point Loma or Chula Vista: Gateway Donor Center (2 miles east of downtown)

• El Cajon, La Mesa and Santee: East County Donor Center • Escondido and San Marcos: North County Donor Center

• Vista, Oceanside and Carlsbad: Coastal Donor Center

• La Jolla, Carmel Valley and Del Mar: Carmel Valley Donor Center

The Escondido Fire Department was made aware on Sunday that a Firefighter Paramedic tested positive for COVID-19, according to Escondido Fire Engineer Dom Polito.

“Several days earlier, while off-duty, the employee was in contact with other people who subsequently tested positive,” Polito said Monday.

The Escondido Firefighter Paramedic had recently been at work, but was asymptomatic during that time. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), this employee presented a very low risk to any members of the public that he may have interacted with at work because he did not have active symptoms such as a fever or cough. As a precaution, the Escondido Fire Department will be notifying all patients that may have been contacted by this employee.

The Escondido Firefighter Paramedic is quarantined at home, has very mild symptoms and is resting comfortably, officials said. All guidelines have been followed per the CDC. Other Escondido Fire Department staff who were in contact with the Firefighter Paramedic at work have no symptoms, tested negative for COVID-19 and are being quarantined and monitored according to procedures, Polito said.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority,” Escondido Fire Chief Rick Vogt said. “Please continue to follow Federal, State and County guidelines including social distancing if you must leave your home, and always practice good hygiene including thoroughly washing your hands.”

Escondido Public Library curtails events, programs

The Escondido Public Library has cancelled all Library sponsored and co-sponsored events, programs, and classes through March 31, Assistant Library Director Katy Duperry said Monday, March 16.

“The Escondido Public Library takes the health and safety of our community very seriously,” Duperry said. “We are following the guidance of the Governor and the County Public Health Office.”

The Library will remain open providing essential services such as computers, WI-FI, and materials checkout. The Pioneer Room will remain open with limited hours.

The Library will not be accepting donations at this time. The Friends of the Library Book Store will be closed. Please visit the City of Escondido’s website for more information at https://www.escondido.org/covid-19.aspx

City of Escondido has a plan for that

Escondido officials Friday issued what they called a “COVID-19 Action Plan,” saying, “The City of Escondido is taking steps to follow the Governor’s and the County Public Health Officer’s orders about limiting large gatherings. Our Continuity of Operations Plan is in place to ensure that essential City functions can continue to operate safely during this time.”

City guidelines and meetings were either issued, changed or created “to be compliant with the County of San Diego Public Health Officer’s direction as of 3/12/20 at 3:33 p.m., stating that “…all gatherings of more than 250 people are directed to be postponed or cancelled across the county. This includes concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events. Smaller events can proceed only if organizers can implement social distancing of six feet between participants.” the City has cancelled or postponed all non-essential events, gatherings, sporting events, and meetings. These restrictions will remain in effect at least through March 31, 2020.

In an effort to stay compliant with the County of San Diego Public Health Officer’s latest recommendations announced March 16 at 3 p.m. the following measures are being taken within the City of Escondido:

A Declaration of Local Emergency has been signed by Escondido City Manager Jeffrey Epp. As a result, the City is now able to enact emergency powers, as well as potentially gain access to federal and state relief funds. This declaration will be ratified by the Escondido City Council on Wednesday, March 18.

The Park Avenue Community Center (located at 210 East Park Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025) is closed until further notice but the Senior Nutrition Program will remain in place with the following adjustments: Senior Nutrition has transitioned to delivery and pick-up of meals only. Meals will be available for pick-up at the Park Avenue Community Center and are free for residents 60 and over. To RSVP for meal delivery call: 760-839-4803.

The Escondido Public Library is closed to the public until March 31. All due dates have been extended until April 1. No overdue fees will accrue from March 16-31. Materials can still be returned to book drops outside the Library facility.

City Hall is closed to the public from March 17 – 31. Many City services can be accessed online: https://www.escondido.org/online-services.aspx Community members who need to make cash utility billing payments should deposit them into the Utility Billing Drop Box located in the circle driveway at City Hall. Time sensitive services such as building plan approval, engineering design review, etc. can now be done by appointment by calling: Planning: 760-839-4671 Building: 760-839-4647 Code Enforcement: 760-839-4650 Engineering: Encroachment Permit submittals: mclay@escondido.org Grading and Improvement Plan/Permit Submittals: 760-839-4596 Property information and as-built drawings research: cworayeth@escondido.org City Clerk: 442-237-1106 or zbeck@escondido.org

Dixon Lake campground reservations and fishing will be closed starting tomorrow March 17. Lake Wohlford will be closed for fishing starting March 17. Residents and visitors may still visit the lakes and grounds for recreation activities as long as they practice social distancing.

The Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters lobby will be closed to the public starting March 17. If you have a scheduled appointment please use the courtesy phone located at the entrance and a staff member will assist you.

The Public Works Administration Lobby will be closed to the public until March 31. Staff will be on-site to assist with time sensitive business.

The East Valley Community Center will remain closed until March 31.

The Escondido Sports Center will remain closed until March 31.

Additional Community Updates:

Public Meetings

The following meetings are cancelled and will resume on their regular schedule:

 Historic Preservation Commission – March 19

 Planning Commission – March 24

 Budget Community Meeting – March 31

 Community Advisory Groups – various dates through the end of March

The following meetings will still happen but extra precautions will be put into place to protect the health of those in attendance:

 Zoning Administration Meeting – March 13

 City Council Board and Commission Interviews – March 18

 City Council Meeting – March 25

If you would like to comment on a Council meeting item, but do not wish to attend in person, you may submit comments by e-mail at councilcomments@escondido.org. City Council meetings are live streamed on our website, broadcasted on Channel 19, and archived on www.escondido.org.

Special Events/Recreation and Library Programming/Tournaments

The following events are cancelled:

 All recreation and Library programming `

 Permitted special events – will be cancelled but may be rescheduled by the event organizer

 All outside City facility rentals have been cancelled and may be rescheduled by the event organizer

 Youth and adult sporting events and tournaments

 City organized volunteer events

If you have specific questions about classes and events, contact recreation@escondido.org.

City Facilities

 Since programming and facility reservations are cancelled or postponed the East Valley Community Center and the Escondido Sports Center will be closed until March 31, 2020.

Senior Nutrition

 City staff is working with the County on an approved mitigation plan to implement a longer-term plan for meal service. Older adult participants will be notified directly.

After School Programs and Tiny Tots Preschool

 Have been cancelled due to the citywide school closures.

Lakes

 Lake Dixon, Daley Ranch and Lake Wohlford remain open but school programs hosted at Daley Ranch by the Friends of Daley Ranch are cancelled.

City Hall

 For those individuals or businesses that need to conduct business with the City, City Hall remains open.

You can also interact with the City online in the following ways:

o Pay your Utility Bill

o Renew and Apply for Permits, Licenses, Recreation Registration and more o Watch City Council Meetings Online

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is the lead agency responsible for coronavirus response countywide. The City of Escondido works in partnership with the County and other local, state and federal health officials to receive guidance and coordinate our response accordingly.

City officials encouraged all residents to visit https://www.sdcountyemergency.com/content/oesemergency/en-us.html for the most up-to-date information.

Testing for coronavirus

The County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus. The County no longer has to send all specimens to the CDC, so results come back much faster.

Watch the video above to learn about coronavirus testing at the the County of San Diego Public Health Lab.

Escondido Union School District issues COVID-19 Friday, March 13 update

In alignment with the San Diego County Office of Education and in consultation with the County Health & Human Services Agency, the Escondido Union School District is closing starting Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13, pending no other health concerns.

All schools, as well as the after-school programs, closed Friday, March 13 as students collected all personal belongings and iPads in preparation for the three-week closure.

It is important to note that the temporary closure of EUSD schools and the District Office is not the result of a contamination. At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the school district.

Additional information will follow as received.

Palomar Health Coronavirus update

Is Palomar Health cancelling any events?

Yes, per the CDC recommendation to limit gatherings, all Palomar Health-sponsored community activities and events have been cancelled in March and April and will be made available online, if possible. This includes education classes, tours, symposiums, awareness events, ALL support groups (including breastfeeding support groups), etc. All scheduled patient care appointments, elective surgeries and outpatient visits will continue as normal.

Is Palomar Health restricting visitors?

To protect our most vulnerable patients, we are asking Villa Pomerado residents and family to avoid outings, especially places with large crowds. Just like our hospitals, flu visitor restrictions are being enforced. You can see our restrictions below. Anyone over the age of 60 is most at-risk for health issues, and should only visit if they feel well. Visitors under 13 years of age, anyone who feels sick and those that have traveled to a high-risk coronavirus area are being asked to visit another time.

How is Palomar Health screening patients for the virus?

Patients are screened to determine possible exposure to the virus causing COVID-19 by being asked if they have recently traveled outside the country and if they have any symptoms. Screening locations are being set up at the emergency room entrance and ambulance bay to avoid possible exposure in waiting rooms. If a person is believed to be a possible coronavirus carrier, the patient is masked and isolated, Infection Control is notified, and the hospital works with the local public health department and CDC for testing.

How are people tested for COVID-19?

Only patients who meet the criteria are tested. A nasal and oral swab is taken at the hospital and sent to the County of San Diego Public Health Department for testing. Test results typically take 2-4 days. If a test comes back positive, it is sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) is a respiratory disease first identified in Wuhan, China causing an illness not previously seen in humans. The fact that it’s a new virus with little information is why it’s getting so much attention.

How does COVID-19 spread?

The virus mainly spreads between people in close contact with each other and/or from a cough or sneeze. People are most contagious when they are feeling sick. However, it might be possible for the virus to spread before symptoms occur. Although unlikely, the virus could spread by touching an infected surface and then touching your face.

Should I be concerned?

The County of San Diego’s Health Department says our general population is at low risk for getting the disease. You do not need to be concerned if you have not been in close contact with a person known to have the virus or have not traveled to an area with widespread coronavirus or in close contact with someone who has. These areas currently include China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

Why did California declare a state of emergency?

A state of emergency does NOT mean you should panic or that there has been a wide spread of the disease in the state. Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency to be able to make additional resources available when/if they are needed. This formalizes emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and helps the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19. The Governor also requested the Legislature make up to $20 million available for state government to respond to the spread of the virus.

What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

– fever

– cough

– shortness of breath

How can I protect myself?

Here are the best ways you can protect yourself and others.

– Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Do not touch your face

– Stay home if you feel sick

– Properly cover your cough/sneeze

– Disinfect highly touched areas

You do not need to wear a mask unless you have symptoms.

Can I get a coronavirus testing kit from the hospital?

No, testing kits are only available for use by medical professionals and sent to state and local public health laboratories for results. If you think you may have the coronavirus, please call your doctor to discuss your symptoms and exposure first. If you believe you have symptoms, please wear a mask to protect others and call ahead before visiting any medical facility.

What should I do if I have COVID-19 symptoms?

Call your doctor to discuss your symptoms. If you believe you have symptoms and go to a medical facility, please wear a mask to protect others. It is recommended that you call ahead before visiting.

Is it safe to visit a patient in the hospital?

Yes, if you are not sick. Palomar Health is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 locally and nationally and is currently following the same visitor restrictions as the flu in our facilities.

– no one under the age of 13 is allowed to visit

– if anyone is showing symptoms of being sick, they are asked to visit another time

Where can I find the best information?

Restrictions

To protect our patients and staff during the peak flu season, we implemented visitor restrictions in our facilities to help prevent the spread of influenza-like illness.

The following visitor restrictions will be enforced for the remainder of the peak flu season:

No one under the age of 13 is allowed to visit.

If visitors have any of the following symptoms, they may NOT visit at this time:

Fever

Fatigue

Cough

Runny Nose

Sore Throat

Nausea

Body Aches

Diarrhea

Anyone visiting the Birth Center should check in there for visitation.

While our volunteer and security team will assist in monitoring and educating our visitors, please remember it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep our patients and each other healthy. If you see someone under the age of 13 (unless visiting the Birth Center) or with any of the above symptoms, please ask that they visit when they are well for the safety of their loved one.

Thank you for helping protect our patients during this flu season.

Flu Vaccinations

Each year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (www.cdc.gov) recommends a new flu vaccine to protect against the upcoming strains of influenza. The 2019 – 2020 flu vaccine will protect against the three influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the season. It will not prevent illness caused by other viruses. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the shot, and protection lasts six-months to one year. Palomar Health, working under national guidelines provided by the CDC, is prepared to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, age 9 and older, through its community flu shot clinics. Palomar Health nurses will provide the influenza vaccine by injection to persons 9 years of age and older.

Coronavirus in San Diego County, March 13

Monitoring The County of San Diego is working closely with federal and state agencies and the local healthcare community to monitor and test for the COVID-19 virus in the region. For information about coronavirus disease nationwide, visit the CDC website. The tables below provide information about patients under investigation (PUI) and monitoring in San Diego County. These tables are updated daily, Monday-Friday by 4:00 p.m.

Patients Under Investigation (PUIs) in San Diego County 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updated March 13, 2020 San Diego County1 Federal Quarantine2 Non-San Diego County Residents3 Positive (confirmed cases) 0 2 0 Presumptive Positive 8 1 0 Pending Results 38 6 4 Negative 99 11 8 Total Tested 145 20 12 1This includes Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) local detainees. 2Individuals on repatriation flights (2/5/20 and 2/7/20) from Wuhan, China, or from the Grand Princess cruise ship, who were placed under federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar. 3Non-residents are persons who do not live in San Diego County, but sought care here.

Number of People Under Public Health Supervision4 in San Diego County Updated March 13, 2020 Starting on Monday, March 16, this table will no longer be reported on this website. Persons monitored (cumulative) 589 Persons who completed their monitoring 424 Persons actively being monitored 158 Persons who became a PUI (Patient Under Investigation) 7 4The number of people under public health supervision includes those at risk of having been exposed to novel coronavirus who are monitoring their health under the supervision of public health officials. This number includes close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, healthcare exposures to confirmed cases, flight or other transit exposures to confirmed cases, as well as people who have returned from China or Iran in the past 14 days.

Emergency declaration On Feb. 14, the County declared a local health emergency and proclaimed a local emergency to deal with the novel coronavirus. On March 4, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in California. This statewide proclamation waives the requirement for local governments to renew local health emergencies and local emergencies at regular intervals. San Diego County’s will remain in effect until terminated by the Board of Supervisors. These actions empower the County to: more effectively respond to COVID-19

seek and utilize mutual aid

potentially obtain reimbursement

ensure health professionals have all necessary tools available, such as N-95 respirators