Escondido Councilman John Masson dies

John Masson – Biography

John Masson’s family moved to Escondido when he was a young boy. He attended Conway Elementary School, Grant Middle School (now Mission Middle School) and graduated from Escondido High School in 1982. John was a graduate of Palomar College and California State University, Chico and received his degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance.

John served as the President of Masson & Associates, a family-owned civil engineering and land surveying business that was started in 1978 by John’s father, Douglas Masson.

John was active in a wide range of community groups. He served as a Board Member on the Palomar College Foundation, he was a Board Member of the Palomar Family YMCA for over 15 years, and a member and former president of the Escondido Sunrise Rotary Club. John also served as Chairman of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce and served on the organization’s Economic Development Committee and Government Affairs Committee. His commitment to jobs in Escondido led him to serve on the Mayor’s Economic Advisory Board and the city’s General Plan Update Committee. John also was a member of the North County Civil Engineers & Land Surveyors, Building Industry Association (BIA).

John was appointed to the Escondido City Council in 2012, elected in November of 2014, and then re- elected in 2018. During his tenure on the Escondido City Council, Councilmember Masson served as the Deputy Mayor, a representative on the Economic Development Subcommittee of the City Council, representative to the San Diego County Water Authority, and as Escondido’s representative on the League of California Cities.

John is survived by his wife Tricia and they have two wonderful children, Nicholas and Taryn. He enjoyed many hobbies including martial arts, four wheeling, motocross, mountain biking, and surfing. John enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends and giving back to his community.