After a mostly dry February, the National Weather Service says San Diego County could possibly get heavy rains next week, so this could be a good time for residents in unincorporated areas to pick up some free sandbags to help protect their properties.

The County of San Diego and CAL FIRE are providing free sand and bags to residents in unincorporated areas at numerous fire stations around the county.

You may want to check out this how-to video, “You’ve Got Your Sandbags, Now What?” that explains how to properly fill and use sandbags to protect your property.

This winter has been pretty dry around the county, but the national weather service says that could change quickly Monday night, with possibly heavy rains around the county through Wednesday.

Forecasters say that a weak trough will move into San Diego County early Saturday, producing light showers through part of the morning and the evening. A second wave of showers is likely early Sunday.

Skies will briefly clear. But then a stronger system will drop into Southern California on Monday night, producing intermittent rain into Thursday.

“It looks like the heaviest rain will arrive on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday,” said Phil Gonsalves, a weather service forecaster. “We’re not expecting strong winds because the wind will be mostly out of the south and run parallel to the county.”

Rain can cause flooding and erosion, particularly in areas that aren’t covered by plants, landscaping, grass and trees.

Rain runoff can sweep topsoil, mud, plant material and debris off land and downstream where it can damage homes, clog culverts and storm drains, and flood and damage roadways.

Inland areas will benefit from an atmospheric river — a plume of moisture that flows into the region from the southwest, forecasters say.

The pattern shift will also bring significantly colder temperatures. San Diego will only reach 61 degrees Saturday and 62 on Sunday. The seasonal average is 65. It will be slightly cooler in Ramona and other inland communities.

Sand and bags, or bags alone, will be available for unincorporated residents at the fire stations located below.

People should call ahead to double-check availability and remember to bring a shovel to fill the bags. Some stations may have a limited supply.

Sand and Bags

Bonita/Sunnyside: 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902 P: 619-479-2346

Boulevard: 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard, CA 91905 P: 619-390-2020

De Luz: 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-728-2422

Dulzura: 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura, CA 91917 P: 619-468-3391

Fallbrook: 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook, CA 92028 P: 760-723-2024

Julian: 3407 Highway 79, Julian, CA 92036 P:760-765-1510

Lakeside River Park Conservancy:12108 Industry Road, Lakeside CA 92040 P: 619-443-4770 *(Closed over the weekend; open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Palomar Mountain: 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mtn., CA 92060 P: 760-742-3701

Ramona: 3410 Dye Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-0107

Ramona: 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-9465

Rincon: 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley, CA 92061 P: 760-742-3243

Valley Center: 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center, CA 92082 P: 760-751-7605

Warner Springs: 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs, CA 92086

P: 760-782-9113

Bags Only

Alpine: 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine, CA 91901 P: 619-445-2635

Deer Springs: 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos, CA 92069 P: 760-741-5512

Campo: 31577 Highway 94, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5516

Campo (Lake Morena): 29690 Oak Drive, Campo, CA 91906 P: 619-478-5960

Deer Springs: 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido, CA 92026 P: 760-749-8001

El Cajon: 551 Harbison Canyon Rd, El Cajon, CA 92019 P: 619-445-5001

Jacumba: 1255 Jacumba St., Jacumba, CA 91934 P: 619-766-4535

Jamul (Deerhorn): 2383 Honeysprings Road, Jamul, CA 91935 P: 619-468-3030

Mt. Laguna: 10385 Sunrise Highway, Mt. Laguna, CA 91948 P:619-473-8281

Ocotillo Wells: 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs, CA 92004 P: 760-767-7430

Potrero: 25130 Highway 94, Potrero, CA 91963 P: 619-478-5544

Ramona: (Intermountain) 25858 A Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065 P: 760-789-3710

Ranchita: 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita, CA 92066 P: 760-782-3467 *(Not staffed 24/7)

San Pasqual: 17701 San Pasqual Valley Rd, Escondido, CA 92025 P: 858-573-1322

ReadySanDiego.org’s Flooding webpage has more information about how to protect yourself and your property.