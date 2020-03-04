Ammar rocks 50th, March 3 election results

Ammar Campa-Najjar led the way in 50th Congressional District and top county results

Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar advanced to the run-off in the race to fill the vacancy left by disgraced former Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter in California’s 50th District.

Campa-Najjar will likely face former Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who’s attempting a congressional comeback, and beat out former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio in the all-party primary held on Tuesday.

Issa, best known for his tenure as House Oversight Committee chairman during the Obama administration, is running to represent a San Diego-area district that neighbors the one he previously held.

Campa-Najjar is attempting his second attempt after losing to Hunter by less than four points in 2018. He previously worked as a deputy regional field director for former President Obama’s reelection campaign in 2012 and later secured a position in the Labor Department leading the Office of Public Affairs for the Employment and Training Administration.

Hunter resigned in January after pleading guilty to a corruption charge related to illegally spending at least $150,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

– Vote Pct.

Ammar Campa-Najjar (D) 38,768 34.9%

Darrell Issa (R) 26,529 23.9%

Carl Demaio (R) 23,624 21.3%

Brian W. Jones (R) 12,550 11.3%

Marisa Calderon (D) 5,320 4.8%

Nathan Nate Wilkins (R) 2,213 2.0%

Jose Cortes (PF) 695 0.6%

Helen L. Horvath (NP) 617 0.6%

Henry Alan Ota (NP) 470 0.4%

Lucinda Kwh Jahn (NP) 202 0.2%

Member of The State Assembly 75th District

201/201 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Marie Waldron (R) 33,676 58.7%

Karen Kate Schwartz (D) 20,876 36.4%

Roger Garcia (D) 2,849 5.0%

SD County Measure A – San Diego County Amd. To Sd County General Plan

1862/1862 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 241,786 51.0%

Yes 232,374 49.0%

SD County – Measure B – Newland Sierra Amd. To Sd County General Plan

1862/1862 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

No 277,972 58.4%

Yes 198,392 41.6%

SD County Registration and Turnout

Total Ballots Cast: 511,468

Voter Turnout Pct.: 28.02%

Registered Voters: 1,825,237

Escondido Measure Q school funding gets majority, but falls short of passage

Voters in the Escondido Union School District were favoring a $205 million school bond measure in Tuesday’s election, but support fell below the 55 percent needed to pass, according to unofficial results.

According to preliminary ballot results posted by the San Diego Registrar of Voters Wednesday, 50.87 percent of Escondido voters favored the $205 million Measure Q, while 49.13 percent voted against it.

Measure Q would repair roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, improve campus safety, replace old buildings and portable classrooms with permanent structures, and add science and technology labs at schools in the district.

Michael Taylor, assistant superintendent for business services, said he wasn’t discouraged by the early returns, and was hopeful that the measure would pass once all ballots are counted.

March 3 Election Results

Turnout was strong Tuesday, as San Diego County voters made their choice in the presidential primary election, decided on the largest proposed bond issue in state history, and voted on local measures.

President of The United States Democratic

1862/1862 (100.0%)

– Vote Pct.

Bernie Sanders 80,527 30.6%

Joseph R. Biden 65,829 25.0%

Michael R. Bloomberg 39,581 15.0%

Elizabeth Warren 32,821 12.5%

Pete Buttigieg 22,069 8.4%

Amy Klobuchar 9,646 3.7%

Tom Steyer 6,556 2.5%

Andrew Yang 1,860 0.7%

Tulsi Gabbard 1,859 0.7%

Julian Castro 554 0.2%

Roque Rocky De La

Fuente III 317 0.1%

Cory Booker 283 0.1%

Marianne Williamson 254 0.1%

Michael Bennet 225 0.1%

John K. Delaney 158 0.1%

Mark Stewart Greenstein 147 0.1%

Michael A. Ellinger 109 0.0%

Joe Sestak 108 0.0%

Deval Patrick 78 0.0%

Mosie Boyd 74 0.0%

Major Elections

The most-watched races that were on all ballots in California were those for the presidential primary and Proposition 13, the only statewide measure.

In San Diego County, voters also weighed in on local measures and races for city councils, the Board of Supervisors, State Senate, State Assembly and U.S. Congress.

Congress

In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin faced Republican Brian Maryott.

In the 50th Congressional District, nine viable candidates were on the ballot. The candidates included Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, Republicans Carl DeMaio, Darrell Issa, Brian Jones and Nathan “Nate” Wilkins, and Peace and Freedom Party candidate José Cortés. Helen L. Horvath, Henry Alan Ota and Lucinda Kwh Jahn were all listed as no party preference on the ballot.

In the 51st Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Juan Vargas faced Republican Juan Hidalgo Jr.

In the 52nd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Scott Peters faced Democrat Nancy Casady, Republican Jim DeBello and Ryan Cunningham, who ran without a party preference.

In the 53rd Congressional District, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. The Democrat candidates were Georgette Gomez, Janessa Goldbeck, Sara Jacobs, Jose Caballero, John Brooks, Joseph Fountain, Eric Roger Kutner, Annette Meza Suzette Santori and Joaquín Vázquez. The Republican candidates were Michael Patrick Oristian and Chris Stoddard. Fernando Garcia ran without a party preference.

State Senate

In the 39th district, incumbent Democrat Toni Atkins ran unopposed.

State Assembly

In the 71st Assembly District, incumbent Republican Randy Voepel faced Democrat Elizabeth Lavertu.

In the 75th Assembly District, incumbent Republican Marie Waldron faced Democrats Karen “Kate” Schwartz and Roger Garcia.

In the 76th Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Tasha Boerner Horvath faced Republican Melanie Burkholder.

In the 77th Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Brian Maienschein faced Republican June Yang Cutter.

In the 78th Assembly District, Democrats Sarah Davis, Micah Perlin and Chris Ward competed for the seat.

In the 79th Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Shirley Weber faced Republicans Carmelita “C.L.” Larrabaster and John Moore.

In the 80th Assembly District, incumbent Democrat Lorena Gonzalez faced Republicans Lincoln Pickard and John Vogel.

Board of Supervisors

In District 1, four Democrats competed for outgoing Supervisor Greg Cox’s seat. The candidates were Rafael Castellanos, Ben Hueso, Sophia Rodriguez and Nora Vargas.

In District 2, Republicans Joel Anderson and Steve Vaus and Democrat Kenya Taylor competed for outgoing Supervisor Dianne Jacob’s seat.

In District 3, incumbent Republican Kristin Gaspar faced Democrats Olga Diaz and Terra Lawson-Remer.

City Councils

Elections were held for the Carlsbad City Council, Chula Vista City Council, San Diego City Council and San Diego Mayor.

San Diego Mayor

A total of 28 candidates competed for five open council seats: eight for District 1, seven for District 9, five for District 3, four for District 5 and four for District 7. There were no incumbents on the ballot.

San Diego City Council

A total of 28 candidates competed for five open seats on the San Diego City Council.

Carlsbad City Council

Three candidates competed for the District 1 seat on the Carlsbad City Council. The special election was added to the primary ballot to fill the vacancy created when former Councilwoman Barbara Hamilton resigned in October.

Chula Vista City Council



Six total candidates competed for the District 3 and District 4 seats on the Chula Vista City Council.

Local Measures

There were 17 local measures in San Diego County, from countywide initiatives to local school district measures. The two countywide initiatives were Measure A and Measure B.