Love it or leave it, Valentine’s Day on the way

Celebrating all things romantic, Valentine’s Day comes this way on Friday, Feb. 14 throughout Escondido, North County, San Diego and the world.

What are you going to do about that, lovers of love. Let’s consider some options.

Sure, flowers, candy or other sweet things, and the exchange of cards, called valentines, expressing love are going to be big everywhere. But some people are going the extra million miles on their quest for love. They’re tying the knot and doing the man and wifey thing.

The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office will be open on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14 to issue marriage licenses and perform ceremonies.

License and Ceremony appointments are necessary at the San Marcos office. However, should the urge overcome some lucky couples on the blessed day itself, come on down to the downtown office at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the marriage license and ceremony appointments.

Ceremonies can be done at the Waterfront Park, alongside the historic County Administration Center or inside one of our ceremony rooms overlooking the beautiful San Diego Bay.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services at our historic downtown office on the waterfront for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at Valentine’s Day wedding,” said San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg.

“Visit our website now at www.sdarcc.com to schedule your appointment using our online marriage appointment system,” Dronenburg added.

Valentine’s Day raising your blood pressure?

Free Valentine’s Day blood pressure checks and heart health screenings will be available Friday, also dubbed “Love Your Heart Day.” The screenings will be available to adults throughout San Diego County, the U.S. and Mexico to help people take charge of their health.

Blood pressure checks will take place at more than 450 sites in San Diego County and Mexico, including libraries, fire stations, hospitals and clinics, universities and schools, senior centers, YMCAs and businesses. Call 2-1-1 for the nearest location, or visit http://www.livewellsd.org/love-your-heart for an interactive map that will show you sites in your ZIP code. Typical locations include:

— Libraries, such as: El Cajon (10 a.m. to noon), Lemon Grove (10 a.m. to 4 p.m., no screenings from 12 to 12:30 p.m.), Solana Beach (10 a .m. to 3:30 p.m.) and Spring Valley (2:30 to 4:30 p.m.). Check with your local branch.

— Businesses: Several Northgate Markets, including in Escondido (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), San Ysidro (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Vista (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Chula Vista Center Mall (2 to 5 p.m.); Walmart in National City (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Grocery Outlet in Imperial Beach (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Also, many San Diego County Credit Union branches and San Diego Blood Bank offices.

— Other community spots: Father Joe’s Villages in San Diego (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Japanese Friendship Garden in Balboa Park (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Chabad of Downtown San Diego (10 a.m. to noon), SANDAG building, San Diego (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.); County Administration Center in San Diego (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Also, family centers, nutrition centers and Live Well San Diego sites.

Back to romantic business

Lots of people will be looking for fun venues and events through which to celebrate the day’s romance. Vintana at The Centre at Lexus Escondido is a nice play to stop.

Treat your Valentine to our fabulous 3-course menu and try Chef Deborah Scott classics such as Everything Crusted Ahi Tuna or Filet Mignon. Don’t forget something sweet – Raspberry Lemon Tart or Red Velvet Cheesecake for dessert! Our Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $59.95 per person. For reservations, please call 760-745-7777, ext. 1.

Calling all craft-beer-loving couples – celebrate Valentine’s Day with Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido. Executive Chef Daniel Romero has put together a lavish prix fixe menu complete with beer pairings (or wine, if you’re into that kind of thing). They’ll set the table for a romantic evening – all you have to do is show up and gaze into each other’s eyes.

Get four delicious courses with pairings for $125 per couple by making a reservation on OpenTable. (Reservations required for prix-fixed menu. Pricing does not include gratuity or tax.)

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum

320 N Broadway

Escondido 92025

2/14/2020

9:30 am – 4:30 pm

CALL TO CONFIRM TIMES

REGISTRATION NOT REQUIRED

AGE RANGE: All Ages

COST: $admission

CALL: (760) 233-7755



MORE DETAILS:

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Museum with events to make your heart full of love! 10am-1pm: Love Your Heart – Museum guests are invited to receive FREE blood pressure screenin MORE »

Bellamy’s Restaurant If you’re seeking fine-dining for a reasonable price tag, Bellamy’s Restaurant is your jam. The restaurant also has an impressive array of six pages worth of wine choices. 417 W Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025

Closing Time : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM More Information

Luckily, according to YNC Local Lifestyle Guide, North County has a cornucopia of choices for romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date choices. It helps, of course, to have a slew of cities — such as Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas — with restaurants dotting the coast of the Pacific Oceans, a romantic undertaking in all aspects of the word any day of the year. The beautiful hills running rampant throughout inland North County, too, don’t hurt in that regard. Put more simply, North County’s not a bad place to be if you’re looking to ignite the romance on that special day. Here’s a list of places to get you started in your planning process, broken down on a city-by-city and restaurant features basis. So don’t procrastinate, as Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest nights of the year for most restaurants. Read the guide, pick a spot and make your reservations now. Nick & G’s Mediterranean Chop House With a full wine menu and a mix of Italian foods and traditional European-style meat and seafood dishes, Nick & G’s Mediterranean Chop House has a sleek interior which will facilitate a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner. While its ala carte full menu will still be available, Nick & G’s is also serving up Valentine’s Days specials, as well. 6106 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Closing Time : 10:00 PM

: 10:00 PM More Information