SoCal Pro Wrestling mixes it up at ‘New Year’s Retribution’ on January 25

SoCal Pro Wrestling will be holding its thirteenth New Year’s Retribution event on Jan. 25 at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista, CA. The event will be headlined by Ju Dizz defending his SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship against former champion Andy Brown.

Ju Dizz defeated Dirty Doug to win the SoCal Pro heavyweight Championship on April 13, 2019. Since that time he has successfully defended the title against Tanner Black, Daga, and Gangrel. Andy Brown previously held the title from April 14, 2018 to November 8, 2018. After losing the title to Dirty Doug, Brown was never granted his rematch.

The SoCal Pro Tag Team Championships will also be defended at New Year’s Retribution when 2019 Southern California Tag Team of the Year nominees Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido and Che Cabrera) defend against Mr. Impressive and Dashing Doug. The Wolf Zaddies have held the titles since April 13, 2019. In addition to the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championships, the Wolf Zaddies currently hold the AWS, EWF, and FIST tag team championships.

Fidel Bravo will defend the SoCal Pro Golden State Championship against former two-time champion Ryan Kidd.

Other matches announced for New Year’s Retribution include Anthony Idol versus Shannon Ballardand 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year nominees Tanner Black and Jordan Cruz teaming to face 8 Bit Lit (J2 Mattiolli and Michael Hopkins).

SoCal Pro’s first New Year’s Retribution was held on January 5, 2008. That event was headlined by Adam Pearce defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against SoCal Crazy, in a match that went to a no-contest. This year’s event will be the second time the event was held in Vista, CA.

With SoCal Pro Wrestling entering their thirteenth year as promotion, their owner and promoter Jeff Dino becomes the second longest tenured wrestling promoter in the San Diego area’s history, trailing only Linn Planter, who promoted wrestling at the San Diego Coliseum from 1925 to 1943.

Bell time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale at SoCal Pro's website and range from $20.00 to $25.00.