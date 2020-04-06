Escondido issues ‘COVID-19 Action Plan’ (Updated 4/6: Cases double, 19 local deaths.)

(Editor’s Note: We will be updating coronavirus information on a regular basis. This report is for Monday April 6, 2020. It is not intended as a comprehensive source, but aims to highlight resources and news of interest to the community.)

San Diego County cases rise dramatically

The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County nearly doubled this week with 1,325 San Diego County residents testing positive as of Sunday, April 5.

Another person died, the third day in a row with a single death, raising the county total to 19 dead. The number of people who died from the virus more than doubled in the last week, from nine on Monday to that Sunday toll. The number of cases rose about 10 percent from Saturday to Sunday.

What’s more, for all those believing young adults were less likely to be affected, 512 patients testing positive were ages 20 to 39, while those ages 60 to 80 had 261 cases and those 80 and older having 66 positive tests, according to San Diego County public health officials.

Statistics revealed grim truths about the situation locally.. Hospitalizations also nearly doubled in less than a week with 249 patients and 94 in intensive care on Saturday. Case by gender included 609 females, 710 males and seven of “unknown” gender.

The number of people actually infected with the disease is likely much higher because not everyone needs to be tested, including in the close contacts of positive patients that are often presumed to have the disease. Eric McDonald, Medical Director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, estimated the actual number of people with COVID-19 is around 10 times the reported total.

Positive Cases in San Diego County Since February 14, 2020 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Table updated April 5, 2020, with data through April 4, 2020. COVID-19 Case Summary San Diego County Residents Total Positives 1,326 Age Groups 0-9 years 10 10-19 years 15 20-29 years 226 30-39 years 286 40-49 years 237 50-59 years 222 60-69 years 162 70-79 years 99 80+ years 66 Age Unknown 3 Gender Female 609 Male 710 Unknown 7 Hospitalizations 249 Intensive Care 94 Deaths 19

A chart, released April 3, 2020, showing the number of people tested for COVID-19 and the number of positive cases in San Diego

COVID-19 by the Numbers

No Bail For You California judicial leaders are expected to adopt a statewide emergency order setting bail at zero for lower-level offenses and suspending evictions and foreclosures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis that has crippled the state’s court system. The Judicial Council was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Monday to vote on nearly a dozen temporary rules, including a proposal to hold criminal and juvenile proceedings by video or telephone in order to ensure that defendants are not held in custody without timely hearings. RELATED: Judges Deny California Inmate Release Request, Cite US Law In criminal proceedings, the defendant must agree before a court hearing can be held remotely. The proposal to lower bail at $0 for misdemeanor and lower-level felony offenses is intended to reduce the jail population and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

District Attorney Warns Of Identity Thieves And Other Scammers Amid Pandemic San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan on Saturday asked residents to be wary of scammers trying to take advantage of the fear surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, according to Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS Arts Calendar Editor and Producer. Stephan also expects a spike in identity theft with the federal government’s relief checks coming. “We see more charity scams, we see fake cures for the coronavirus being exploited,” Stephan said during an afternoon news conference. She added that county officials are “very, very concerned” that people will be scammed out of their checks, which are part of the $2-trillion relief package passed by Congress last month. Here are some of her specific prevention tips: Don’t email back any charities before checking the attorney general’s charity list. Go to the charity’s website rather than clicking links in an email to prevent phishing scams. “Don’t believe anyone that tells you they have a cure,” said Stephan. Check with your medical professionals and listen to the officials at the county. The IRS will not be calling you or asking for your personal information prior to sending the economic impact payment. Stephan said another concern with the stay at home order in place is an increase in domestic violence. “It’s a reality that home is not safe for everyone.” She encouraged individuals to check the resource page at sdcda.org to find lists of available shelters, food, diapers and more. You Can Still Go For A Run In A County Park, But You Can’t Do Yoga Or Sit Under A Tree Recreation options continue to dwindle for San Diego County residents amid efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to David Washburn, KPBS Investigative News Editor. On Friday, the county issued an order that closed all parking lots at county parks as well as all ball fields and sports courts. However, county parks and preserves will remain open to foot, bike and horse traffic. But even those who go to the parks on foot, bike or horse must abide by certain restrictions. “You may walk, run or ride a bike or horse along trails … but keep moving,” the county’s new order states. However, you can’t play sports like basketball, soccer, tennis or roller hockey. And you can’t engage in stationary activities that keep you in a single area like fishing, yoga, picnicking and reading under a tree, the order states. San Marcos shuts down parks, recreation facilities San Marcos officials on Friday, April 3 announced the closure of a wide range of city facilities, including all public counters, parks and recreation parking lots, playgrounds, community centers, sports facilities and a number of city parks. Hiking trails remain open, the city stated. The full list of closed facilities includes the following: All parks and recreation parking lots

Basketball courts

Community Center

Corky Smith Gymnasium

Dog parks

Double Peak Park

Lakeview Park

Las Posas and Woodland Pools

Park restrooms

Pickleball courts

Playgrounds

Ridgeline Park

Senior Activity Center. For information about the senior nutrition program, call (760) 744-5535.

Skate parks

Splashpads

Sunset Park

Tennis courts While San Marcos City Hall remains closed, a “virtual city hall” is open Monday through Thursday, city spokeswoamn Robin Rockesy said. Residents can reach each department at the City via phone, email and the city’s app at www.san-marcos.net/city-app. San Diego County, California public health officials issued new orders in effect until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher asked for patience with clarifications on public health orders, stating rapidly changing information sometimes meant messages became muddled, according to City News Service. “We are adapting to new information,” Fletcher continued, “and we must adapt to the newest opportunities to protect each other.” Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the county had 13 confirmed outbreaks in congregate living centers, which had placed positive individuals in isolation. All San Diego stores still open and serving the public scrambled Friday to comply with San Diego County’s amended public health orders — requiring all employees who work in essential business and interact with the public to wear facial covering — which go into effect at midnight tonight. These industries include pharmacies, grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations. Fletcher clarified the public health order to include restaurants after a plea Thursday from Jeff Rossman, president of the San Diego County chapter of the California Restaurant Association. San Diego County public health order (PDF) Addendum regarding face coverings and public parks (PDF) Social Distancing and Sanitation Protocol (PDF Form) San Diego County health orders for cruise ships (PDFs) Disembarkation | Docking California public health order (PDF) List of essential critical infrastructure workers (PDF) A chart, released April 3, 2020, showing the number of people tested for COVID-19 and the number of positive cases in San Diego INTERACTIVE MAP: Confirmed coronavirus cases in San Diego County What the orders mean Everyone needs to stay home except to take care of essential needs or go to an essential job.

Practice social distancing. Keep at least six feet away from other people unless they’re household members. Avoid gatherings of any size. What is open? You need to follow social distancing when you visit these essential services, including: Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores

Restaurants for take-out, delivery or drive-through

Pharmacies

Banks

Laundromats/laundry

Hardware/home improvement stores Essential government services are still available. Many government agencies have closed public offices but are offering services online, over the phone or other ways. What’s been closed? Dine-in restaurants

Bars and nightclubs.

Gyms and fitness centers

Hair and nail salons

Entertainment venues

Public events and gatherings Businesses

Businesses and organizations that provide critical infrastructure are exempted, including health care and public health, public safety, food and agriculture and media. See the full list of exempt sectors (PDF). Businesses allowed to stay open must also practice social distancing and encourage employees to work from home if possible. They must also suspend requiring employees to provide doctors’ permission to stay home. Schools and childcare All public and private schools, colleges and universities are closed. Parents of minor children must take steps to keep them at home. Daycares are still open, but only for children of parents working in essential sectors. Daycare centers that remain open should employ heightened cleaning and distancing requirements. Babysitters may also come to the house to care for minors of parents working in essential sectors. Child care facilities need to operate in the following way: Groups of children are limited to 10, and they have to be the same children each day.

If there is more than one group at a facility, they need to be in separate rooms.

Children cannot move from group to group.

The groups cannot mix. The providers must stay with one group. Health care and helping sick relatives What if I need to visit a health care provider? If you are feeling sick with fever or cough or other symptoms, please first call your doctor, a nurse hotline, or an urgent care center. If you need to go to the hospital, call ahead so they can prepare for your arrival. If you need to call 911, tell the 911 operator the exact symptoms you are experiencing so the ambulance provider can prepare to treat you safely. What about routine, elective or non-urgent medical appointments? Non-essential medical care like eye exams, teeth cleaning, and elective procedures must/should be cancelled or rescheduled. If possible, health care visits should be done remotely. Contact your healthcare provider to see what services they are providing. Can I leave home to care for my elderly parents or friends who need help to care for themselves? Or a friend or family member who has disabilities? Yes, if you are not feeling sick. Be sure that you protect them and yourself by following social distancing guidelines such as washing hands before and after, using hand sanitizer, maintaining at least six feet of distance when possible, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow or a tissue and then washing your hands. If you have early signs of a cold, please stay away from your older loved ones. Can I visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility? Generally, no. There are limited exceptions, such as if you are going to the hospital with a minor who is under 18 or someone who is developmentally disabled and needs assistance. For most other situations, the order prohibits non-necessary visitation to these kinds of facilities except at the end-of-life. Hospital administrators may determine other exceptions in special circumstances. This is difficult, but necessary to protect hospital staff and other patients. Going outdoors You can go for a walk or walk your dog if you keep six feet from people who are not in your household. Avoid any groups. Some parks and trails have been closed. Why are we doing this? The goal is to “flatten the curve.” That means to keep people from getting sick all at once. We can slow a virus’s ability to infect people by keeping them apart. When a new virus like novel coronavirus appears, faster spread means higher demand on the health care system. The increase can overwhelm the health care system and make it harder to take care of all sick people, whether they have COVID-19 or not. However, if people stay away from each other by staying at home and practicing social-distancing, the virus cannot infect as many people as fast. Oceanside To Close Beaches At Midnight, Leaving Just Coronado Open Oceanside city officials announced they closed all public beaches effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 4. This included all water-based activities, including surfing. The Strand will also be closed for walking and driving except to residents living there in order to access their property. Oceanside beach parking lots are already closed. Oceanside joined most of the county in shutting down its beaches, with most beaches in San Diego Count closing last week in an attempt to encourage social distancing and limit the spread of the coronavirus. Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego and Solana Beach closed their beaches, trails and parks March 23, while Imperial Beach and the Port of San Diego announced similar closures March 24. San Diego County health officials amended public health orders Thursday, shutting down park and beach parking lots, effective Friday at midnight. Coronado’s beaches remain open despite calls for their closure from Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and Union-Tribune op-ed columnists. Sailors Give Send-off To Navy Captain Fired Over Letter On COVID-19 Outbreak A large crowd of service members gave a warm send-off to the former captain of a San Diego-based aircraft carrier, whose widely-publicized letter asking for help from Navy leadership regarding a COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship resulted in his firing. Video footage posted on social media showed a raucous crowd of sailors chanting Capt. Brett Crozier’s name as he departed the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is currently docked in Guam, where the Navy is working to move around 3,000 of its sailors off the carrier. More than 100 sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Crozier was relieved of duty on Thursday, after his letter requesting immediate action from the Navy was also copied to “20 or 30 other people,” which may have been conducive to its eventual leak to the media, according to Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. Crozier’s letter stated the COVID-19 infection aboard his ship would spiral if immediate action was not taken. Modly said similar concerns were also expressed by the ship’s medical team. In his letter, Crozier said the crew had undertaken some measures to slow the virus’ spread, including moving a small percentage of the crew off- ship, increasing cleaning of the ship and attempting social distancing wherever possible. These sailors know their Skipper sacrificed his career to get their sick shipmates evacuated to safety. They appreciate their leader. Listen to this send off. CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! CAP-TAIN CRO-ZIER! pic.twitter.com/NKVRl1xFiV — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) April 3, 2020 However, he warned, “The current strategy will only slow the spread. The current plan in execution on TR will not achieve virus eradication on any timeline.” Modly said the Navy responded to the outbreak by immediately working to move most of the sailors off the ship, yet Crozier’s letter made it appear otherwise. The secretary said Crozier “raised alarm bells unnecessarily” and “demonstrated extremely poor judgment in the middle of a crisis.” Though he called Crozier “an honorable man,” he said relieving him of command was in the “best interests” of the Navy, which he said required more focused leadership in the face of various threats, including COVID-19. Get thee to a pawn shoppe

San Diegans are looking for ways to pay rent and some are turning to pawn shops, according to NBC 7 San Diego’s ‘Consumer Bob.’ Tens of thousands of people have filed unemployment claims because they have had their hours cut, or lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re getting into the cycle where people are going to need that rent money,” said Jeff Bernard of Palace Pawn Brokers. “I’m talking about waiters, waitresses, the barbers, everyday people.”

Evictions in the state of California have been frozen, which means a landlord cannot kick you out immediately for not paying rent. However, you need to notify your landlord if you cannot afford to pay rent because of COVID-19. The San Diego Housing Commission says that notice needs to be given the day rent is due.

“Tenants who are protected from evictions by the City of San Diego’s Ordinance have up to six months … to pay their landlords all unpaid rent,” reads the commission’s website. Even though many businesses are closed, pawn shops are considered essential because they are technically financial institutions. Bernard said they have shut down the retail side of their business and are only focused on providing loans. “We are not foreclosing on anybody that contacts us,” said Bernard. “You don’t even need to have an excuse.” Last week, more than 187,000 Californians filed unemployment claims with the state Employment Development Department, but those claims can take three weeks to process. Pawn shop owners say they can provide cash in just minutes. “By the time the bank gets a $1,000 loan processed it’ll be three or four days,” said Bernard. “You can be in and out of a pawn shop in 15 minutes.” Pawn shops are also different than payday loan centers because if you forfeit the item, it will not show up on your credit report. Albertsons confirmed that a W. Valley Parkway, Escondido store employee tested positive for the virus.