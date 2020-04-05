Virus aside; the earth quakes, rain on the way

Sick of the coronavirus, this may take one’s mind off it: Anza had a 4.9 earthquake that shook San Diego County and rain is on the way this week.
Good times.
Looking backwards a bit, as the county recorded its 17th coronavirus death on Friday, April 3 — an 18th person died Saturday — the earth shook in a different way. A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported Friday night about 23 miles south of Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey..
The earthquake at 6:53 p.m. occurred 11 miles southeast of Anza, 18 miles southwest of Palm Desert, 18 miles northwest of Borrego Springs, 23 miles southwest of Indio and 36 miles east of Temecula.
The epicenter was in a remote mountainous area, where strong shaking was recorded. But the closest cities in the Coachella Valley encountered only light shaking, which can rattle dishes and windows but does not cause damage.
According to the USGS, the quake was felt across a wide area of San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties, with people as far as Los Angeles also reporting that they felt it. It was followed by several aftershocks in the same area — a magnitude 3.7 quake at 7:05 p.m., a 3.2 at 7:59 p.m., a 3.6 at 9:07 p.m. and a 3.5 at 10:12 p.m.
Tonight’s (Friday 4/3) M4.9 quake SE of Anza is near (maybe on) the San Jacinto fault. The San Jacinto near Anza has had Many M~5 quakes over the last few decades.
— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) April 4, 2020
San Diegans from East Village to Mira Mesa reported shaking, as did residents in Oceanside, Poway, Santee and Ramona. The quake even rattled the NBC 7 studio in Kearny Mesa.
A Tijuana resident reported feeling the rumble, as did some in Temecula and Palm Springs
An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles
Then the rains came
Cool weather was forecast across the county Saturday as a storm system coming from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to bring some rain and cold temperatures starting Sunday, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.
“It will be a bit cooler than average today and an increase in clouds into Monday,” forecasters said, “as the marine layer deepens and a storm system approaches from the northwest.”
Be the first to comment on "Virus aside; the earth quakes, rain on the way"