Escondido issues ‘COVID-19 Action Plan’ (Updated 4/1: Cases soar, 9th local death.)

San Diego County cases rise dramatically

The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County continued to rise this week with 734 San Diego County residents testing positive. What’s more, for all those believing young adults were immune, 318 patients testing positive were ages 20 to 39, while those ages 60 to 80 had 123 cases and those 80 and older having 34 positive tests, according to San Diego County public health officials.

Statistics revealed grim truths about the situation locally. Nine people have died of the virus. Hospitalization has been required for 96 patients with 42 in intensive care. Case by gender included 317 females, 414 males and three of “unknown” gender.

San Diegans are looking for ways to pay rent and some are turning to pawn shops, according to NBC 7 San Diego’s ‘Consumer Bob.’ Tens of thousands of people have filed unemployment claims because they have had their hours cut, or lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re getting into the cycle where people are going to need that rent money,” said Jeff Bernard of Palace Pawn Brokers. “I’m talking about waiters, waitresses, the barbers, everyday people.”

Evictions in the state of California have been frozen, which means a landlord cannot kick you out immediately for not paying rent. However, you need to notify your landlord if you cannot afford to pay rent because of COVID-19. The San Diego Housing Commission says that notice needs to be given the day rent is due.

Pawn shops are also different than payday loan centers because if you forfeit the item, it will not show up on your credit report.

“By the time the bank gets a $1,000 loan processed it’ll be three or four days,” said Bernard. “You can be in and out of a pawn shop in 15 minutes.”

Last week, more than 187,000 Californians filed unemployment claims with the state Employment Development Department, but those claims can take three weeks to process. Pawn shop owners say they can provide cash in just minutes.

“We are not foreclosing on anybody that contacts us,” said Bernard. “You don’t even need to have an excuse.”

Even though many businesses are closed, pawn shops are considered essential because they are technically financial institutions. Bernard said they have shut down the retail side of their business and are only focused on providing loans.

“Tenants who are protected from evictions by the City of San Diego’s Ordinance have up to six months … to pay their landlords all unpaid rent,” reads the commission’s website.

“That associate is now receiving medical care,” Albertsons Public Affairs Director Melissa Hill said in a written statement. “Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. These employees will be eligible to receive up to 14 days of quarantine pay.

“The associate has not worked at our Escondido store since March 24,” Hill said.”The store has been through multiple cycles of our enhanced cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting process since that day. In an abundance of caution, last night, we conducted a thorough cleaning and disinfection with guidance from third-party sanitation experts. The store will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning and disinfection process in every department.”

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 135 President Todd Walters told KGTV, Channel 10 News, the union has been working with companies to get higher safety measures into the workplaces of members. He said three members of the union tested positive as of Saturday. He said they were all at different locations in San Diego County.

“We’re encouraging and asking the members to 1. Make sure they get their social distance. 2. We want them to get time every 30 minutes to stop, wash their hands and clean their work stations,” Walters said.

Walters said Plexiglas has been installed at check out stands to protect workers at Albertsons and Vons, and next week Ralphs and Food For Less will see the same installation.

In other news, a second UCSD student resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28, according to a recent TritonAlert sent out by the school newspaper.

The student was described as a “close contact” of the first student who tested positive on March 23. As with the first student, this student is under self-isolation and is receiving care.

San Diego County “indefinitely” extended its public health order that closes bars, schools and restaurants to address a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, officials announced Saturday.

Public health officials were also continuing to investigate possible clusters of infections at nursing homes. Outbreaks have been confirmed at three while four remain under investigation, said Dr. Nick Yphantides, county chief medical officer.

The nonprofit hotline 211 San Diego will begin connecting callers with one of 60 public health nurses to answer clinical questions about COVID-19, including symptoms and best courses of action. The nurses will be staffing lines from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. To access, call 2-1-1.

“Please don’t head out if you don’t have to,” county Supervisor Greg Cox said, stressing the importance of the stay-home order. “Lives truly depend on it.”

And to state the obvious: TV viewing and streaming video got a big bump with the coronavirus pandemic leaving millions of Americans housebound, according to Variety.

But how big a jump are we talking about related to the current COVID-19 crisis? When consumers stay at home amid broadly disruptive events, their media consumption rises nearly 60% — and even more in some cases, according to a Nielsen data analysis.

Consumers who stay indoors during major crises gravitate toward watching feature films, news and general format programming, per the research firm. Nielsen also found an average 61% increase in streaming video via the TV.

Additional Data on San Diego County COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus: Quick facts

What is coronavirus?

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a virus that can infect animals and humans. It causes a range of respiratory illness, fever, cough and in more severe cases can cause pneumonia and even death. What are the symptoms?

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.



Government Resources

San Diego Sheriff’s Office cites price gougers

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department has cited eight people in connection to an investigation into the online price-gouging of high-demand items amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These parties intended to maximize financial gain during the (state of) emergency, with merchandise being offered for sale upward of twenty times its regular retail price,” Sgt. Jeff Creighton said.

Deputies from the Fallbrook substation began monitoring peer-to-peer sales websites and apps and found people selling hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and personal protective equipment at inflated prices — some up to twenty times their retail price.

Sheriff’s officials said they were allegedly charging exorbitant prices for numerous products that have been scarce amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

#ConsumerAlert Some online sellers are jacking up prices to line their pockets with profits during the #coronavirus pandemic. @SDSheriff will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need. @SDSOFallbrook arrests 8 people in an operation https://t.co/7R8uQE2Zyp. pic.twitter.com/GBqJOEnlnL — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) March 18, 2020

Plainclothes deputies arranged online to meet sellers to purchase the items, at which point they cited them for violation of California Penal Code 396(a), which prohibits excessive and unjustified price increases of consumer goods and services during a declared emergency.

Deputies went undercover and arranged to meet the sellers. Once transactions were completed, the sellers were “arrested in violation of section 396(a) of the California Penal Code.”

Per California law, excessive and unjustified increases in prices for essential consumer goods and services during a declared emergency is prohibited. “A violation of this section is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in a county jail for a period not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not more than ten thousand dollars ($10,000), or by both that fine and imprisonment.”

Their ages range between 26 and 58. Most were cited in North County — in Escondido, Poway, San Marcos, Vista and Rainbow. One citation took place in San Diego and another near El Cajon.

The eight people cited included:

Dale Gottschalk (53) of unincorporated El Cajon

David Gold (53) of Escondido

David Noriani (35) of San Diego

Tony Dai Ta (53) of Poway

Chasity Lynn Long-Ross (45) of San Marcos

Richard McCake Simpson (47) of Vista

Spencer Ryan Silva (26) of Escondido

Eric Marc Duran (58) of Rainbow

Officials advised the public that scammers are trying to take advantage of misinformation and fear surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in other ways, too. They said to be on the lookout for scams regarding testing or a coronavirus cure, as well as unsolicited requests for donations or medical advisories that include links and attachments. Dr. Bronner’s Covid-19 update — David and Michael Bronner Like many businesses in this time, we are doing our best to prioritize the health and wellbeing of our employees and community. For Dr. Bronner’s this goes hand in hand with meeting the needs of our customers. Soap and hand sanitizer are essential tools to help keep Covid-19 from spreading and help maintain public health, and for this reason and others, we believe it is important to continue manufacturing our products for as long as we are able to safely do so. For the safety of our staff and community, all of our employees who can work remotely are now working from home. Meanwhile, demand for our soap and hand sanitizer has spiked, and we are doing our best to fulfill the increase in orders. In spite of our best efforts, constraints prevent us from fully meeting orders: our hand sanitizer, for example, can only be produced at FDA-licensed drug manufacturing facilities, and is being produced at 600% of our usual rate. We are allotting a reserve of 2% of all hand sanitizer production to donate to at-risk communities and the organizations that serve them, so they have access to our hand sanitizer as well. Last week we shipped donations to organizations serving unhoused and low-income populations in San Diego, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. We are continuing to work with advocates and service providers to get our products in the hands of those who need them most during this public health crisis. We are asking our customers and community to please be patient as we do our best to fulfill orders and make our products available to those who need them. Please also buy only what you think you need, so that everyone who needs our products can obtain them. This is an important time to remember that we are all connected and need to look out for each other, now more than ever. All-One! (For more about Dr. Bronner’s soaps and such, visit this story and their website.) What is open and closed at Rancho Santa Fe — Rancho Santa Fe Association Community Organizations & Services RSF Senior Center

Programs and classes are on hold until further notice. Volunteers are in place to help members needing assistance. Contact the Senior Center via email at terrie@rsfseniors.org or lizzy@rsfseniors.org, or by phone (858-756-3041) during business hours (Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm) to contact a volunteer.

Programs and classes are on hold until further notice. Volunteers are in place to help members needing assistance. Contact the Senior Center via email at terrie@rsfseniors.org or lizzy@rsfseniors.org, or by phone (858-756-3041) during business hours (Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm) to contact a volunteer. RSF Library

The Library Guild Office and Book Cellar are closed until March 31, 2020, and all programs are canceled through April 30, 2020. The Library is now offering curbside pickup during business hours (9 am to 4:30 pm). You may call to arrange a pickup at (858) 756-2512, and again when you’re waiting outside. Find digital materials at www.sdcl.org

The Library Guild Office and Book Cellar are closed until March 31, 2020, and all programs are canceled through April 30, 2020. The Library is now offering curbside pickup during business hours (9 am to 4:30 pm). You may call to arrange a pickup at (858) 756-2512, and again when you’re waiting outside. Find digital materials at www.sdcl.org RSF Community Center

The Community Center is postponing all Rancho Youth and Enrichment programs, and plans on re-opening on April 6, 2020.

The Community Center is postponing all Rancho Youth and Enrichment programs, and plans on re-opening on April 6, 2020. Banks

Most are open during regular business hours, and they are taking extra steps to keep shared areas clean.

Most are open during regular business hours, and they are taking extra steps to keep shared areas clean. RSF Post Office

Adhering to government and local measures, and remains open.

Adhering to government and local measures, and remains open. Gas Station

Open for full-service gas. Modified hours are Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Open for full-service gas. Modified hours are Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. R. Roger Rowe School – Closed Restaurants Ranch Clubhouse Restaurant at the Golf Club

Accepting to-go orders (including daily specials) for curbside pickup between 11 am and 8 pm. You may call to place an order at (858) 756-1182, and find the menu here.

Accepting to-go orders (including daily specials) for curbside pickup between 11 am and 8 pm. You may call to place an order at (858) 756-1182, and find the menu here. The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe

Restaurant dining room is closed through March 30, 2020, and taking to-go orders only at this time. Breakfast to-go orders may be placed between 7 am and 11 am. Lunch and dinner to-go orders may be placed from 11 am to 9 pm. Pick up is available at the hostess station inside. Orders may be placed at (858) 756-1131.

Restaurant dining room is closed through March 30, 2020, and taking to-go orders only at this time. Breakfast to-go orders may be placed between 7 am and 11 am. Lunch and dinner to-go orders may be placed from 11 am to 9 pm. Pick up is available at the hostess station inside. Orders may be placed at (858) 756-1131. Caffe Positano

Both RSF locations open for regular business everyday (takeout only) from 6 am to 5 pm.

Both RSF locations open for regular business everyday (takeout only) from 6 am to 5 pm. RSF Bistro

Offering to-go orders for pick up, including bottles of wine. Call (858) 756-1221 to place an order.

Offering to-go orders for pick up, including bottles of wine. Call (858) 756-1221 to place an order. Thyme in the Ranch

Offering takeout and delivery during regular business hours (Tuesday to Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm). Call (858) 759-0747 to place an order.

Offering takeout and delivery during regular business hours (Tuesday to Saturday from 7 am to 3 pm). Call (858) 759-0747 to place an order. Mille Fleurs – Closed until tentative re-open on March 30, 2020.

– Closed until tentative re-open on March 30, 2020. Nick & G’s – Closed RSF Association Association Office

Open, but members are asked to call or email instead of coming into the office.

Open, but members are asked to call or email instead of coming into the office. RSF Golf Club

Golf course is open to members only.

Golf course is open to members only. RSF Tennis Club

Courts are open to members.

Courts are open to members. RSF Fields

All sports fields are closed until further notice. Check status via the field hotline at (858) 756-6786.

All sports fields are closed until further notice. Check status via the field hotline at (858) 756-6786. RSF Association Trails

Trails are open and please use caution due to wet conditions.

San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent plea for donations

School closures and work-from-home policies have resulted in canceled blood drives. San Diego Blood Bank collects more than half of its blood supply on bloodmobiles. An additional strain on the blood supply is expected in the coming weeks.

All blood types are needed and people who have never donated before are encouraged to donate.

“The U.S. is on the verge of a serious blood shortage that will lead to blood rationing and triage. We need healthy people to come out to donate immediately,” said David Wellis, CEO, San Diego Blood Bank. “Supplies are dropping to critical levels. We are confident the San Diego community will rally around this urgent need.”

“It’s safe to donate blood,” said Admiral Brett P. Giroir, M.D., assistant secretary of health. “Part of preparedness includes a robust blood supply. Healthy individuals should schedule an appointment to donate today to ensure that blood is available for patients who need it.”

To make an appointment, visit sandiegobloodbank.org/GiveLife or call 619-400-8251. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh a minimum of 114 pounds, and be in general good health.

Blood may be donated at places including:

• Poway, Rancho Bernardo, Mira Mesa and Rancho Peñasquitos: Sabre Springs Donor Center

Visit one of our donor centers or a mobile blood drive in the community.

• Downtown San Diego, Point Loma or Chula Vista: Gateway Donor Center (2 miles east of downtown)

• El Cajon, La Mesa and Santee: East County Donor Center • Escondido and San Marcos: North County Donor Center

• Vista, Oceanside and Carlsbad: Coastal Donor Center

• La Jolla, Carmel Valley and Del Mar: Carmel Valley Donor Center

The Escondido Fire Department was made aware on Sunday, March 15, 2020 that a Firefighter Paramedic tested positive for COVID-19, according to Escondido Fire Engineer Dom Polito.

“Several days earlier, while off-duty, the employee was in contact with other people who subsequently tested positive,” Polito said Monday, March 26.

The Escondido Firefighter Paramedic had recently been at work, but was asymptomatic during that time. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), this employee presented a very low risk to any members of the public that he may have interacted with at work because he did not have active symptoms such as a fever or cough. As a precaution, the Escondido Fire Department will be notifying all patients that may have been contacted by this employee.

The Escondido Firefighter Paramedic is quarantined at home, has very mild symptoms and is resting comfortably, officials said. All guidelines have been followed per the CDC. Other Escondido Fire Department staff who were in contact with the Firefighter Paramedic at work have no symptoms, tested negative for COVID-19 and are being quarantined and monitored according to procedures, Polito said.

“The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority,” Escondido Fire Chief Rick Vogt said. “Please continue to follow Federal, State and County guidelines including social distancing if you must leave your home, and always practice good hygiene including thoroughly washing your hands.”

Escondido Public Library curtails events, programs

The Escondido Public Library has cancelled all Library sponsored and co-sponsored events, programs, and classes through March 31, Assistant Library Director Katy Duperry said Monday, March 16.

“The Escondido Public Library takes the health and safety of our community very seriously,” Duperry said. “We are following the guidance of the Governor and the County Public Health Office.”

The Library will remain open providing essential services such as computers, WI-FI, and materials checkout. The Pioneer Room will remain open with limited hours.

The Library will not be accepting donations at this time. The Friends of the Library Book Store will be closed. Please visit the City of Escondido’s website for more information at https://www.escondido.org/covid-19.aspx

City of Escondido has a plan for that

Escondido officials Friday issued what they called a “COVID-19 Action Plan,” saying, “The City of Escondido is taking steps to follow the Governor’s and the County Public Health Officer’s orders about limiting large gatherings. Our Continuity of Operations Plan is in place to ensure that essential City functions can continue to operate safely during this time.”

City guidelines and meetings were either issued, changed or created “to be compliant with the County of San Diego Public Health Officer’s direction as of 3/12/20 at 3:33 p.m., stating that “…all gatherings of more than 250 people are directed to be postponed or cancelled across the county. This includes concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events. Smaller events can proceed only if organizers can implement social distancing of six feet between participants.” the City has cancelled or postponed all non-essential events, gatherings, sporting events, and meetings. These restrictions will remain in effect at least through March 31, 2020.

In an effort to stay compliant with the County of San Diego Public Health Officer’s latest recommendations announced March 16 at 3 p.m. the following measures are being taken within the City of Escondido:

A Declaration of Local Emergency has been signed by Escondido City Manager Jeffrey Epp. As a result, the City is now able to enact emergency powers, as well as potentially gain access to federal and state relief funds. This declaration will be ratified by the Escondido City Council on Wednesday, March 18.

The Park Avenue Community Center (located at 210 East Park Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025) is closed until further notice but the Senior Nutrition Program will remain in place with the following adjustments: Senior Nutrition has transitioned to delivery and pick-up of meals only. Meals will be available for pick-up at the Park Avenue Community Center and are free for residents 60 and over. To RSVP for meal delivery call: 760-839-4803.

The Escondido Public Library is closed to the public until March 31. All due dates have been extended until April 1. No overdue fees will accrue from March 16-31. Materials can still be returned to book drops outside the Library facility.

City Hall is closed to the public from March 17 – 31. Many City services can be accessed online: https://www.escondido.org/online-services.aspx Community members who need to make cash utility billing payments should deposit them into the Utility Billing Drop Box located in the circle driveway at City Hall. Time sensitive services such as building plan approval, engineering design review, etc. can now be done by appointment by calling: Planning: 760-839-4671 Building: 760-839-4647 Code Enforcement: 760-839-4650 Engineering: Encroachment Permit submittals: mclay@escondido.org Grading and Improvement Plan/Permit Submittals: 760-839-4596 Property information and as-built drawings research: cworayeth@escondido.org City Clerk: 442-237-1106 or zbeck@escondido.org

Dixon Lake campground reservations and fishing will be closed starting tomorrow March 17. Lake Wohlford will be closed for fishing starting March 17. Residents and visitors may still visit the lakes and grounds for recreation activities as long as they practice social distancing.

The Escondido Police and Fire Headquarters lobby will be closed to the public starting March 17. If you have a scheduled appointment please use the courtesy phone located at the entrance and a staff member will assist you.

The Public Works Administration Lobby will be closed to the public until March 31. Staff will be on-site to assist with time sensitive business.

The East Valley Community Center will remain closed until March 31.

The Escondido Sports Center will remain closed until March 31.

Additional Community Updates:

Public Meetings

The following meetings are cancelled and will resume on their regular schedule:

 Planning Commission – March 24

 Budget Community Meeting – March 31

 Community Advisory Groups – various dates through the end of March

The following meetings will still happen but extra precautions will be put into place to protect the health of those in attendance:

 City Council Meeting – March 25

If you would like to comment on a Council meeting item, but do not wish to attend in person, you may submit comments by e-mail at councilcomments@escondido.org. City Council meetings are live streamed on our website, broadcasted on Channel 19, and archived on www.escondido.org.

Special Events/Recreation and Library Programming/Tournaments

The following events are cancelled:

 All recreation and Library programming `

 Permitted special events – will be cancelled but may be rescheduled by the event organizer

 All outside City facility rentals have been cancelled and may be rescheduled by the event organizer

 Youth and adult sporting events and tournaments

 City organized volunteer events

If you have specific questions about classes and events, contact recreation@escondido.org.

City Facilities

 Since programming and facility reservations are cancelled or postponed the East Valley Community Center and the Escondido Sports Center will be closed until March 31, 2020.

Senior Nutrition

 City staff is working with the County on an approved mitigation plan to implement a longer-term plan for meal service. Older adult participants will be notified directly.

After School Programs and Tiny Tots Preschool

 Have been cancelled due to the citywide school closures.

Lakes

 Lake Dixon, Daley Ranch and Lake Wohlford remain open but school programs hosted at Daley Ranch by the Friends of Daley Ranch are cancelled.

City Hall

 For those individuals or businesses that need to conduct business with the City, City Hall remains open.

You can also interact with the City online in the following ways:

o Pay your Utility Bill

o Renew and Apply for Permits, Licenses, Recreation Registration and more o Watch City Council Meetings Online

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency is the lead agency responsible for coronavirus response countywide. The City of Escondido works in partnership with the County and other local, state and federal health officials to receive guidance and coordinate our response accordingly.

City officials encouraged all residents to visit https://www.sdcountyemergency.com/content/oesemergency/en-us.html for the most up-to-date information.

Testing for coronavirus

The County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus. The County no longer has to send all specimens to the CDC, so results come back much faster.

Watch the video above to learn about coronavirus testing at the the County of San Diego Public Health Lab.

Escondido Union School District issues COVID-19 Friday, March 13 update

In alignment with the San Diego County Office of Education and in consultation with the County Health & Human Services Agency, the Escondido Union School District is closing starting Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13, pending no other health concerns.

All schools, as well as the after-school programs, closed Friday, March 13 as students collected all personal belongings and iPads in preparation for the three-week closure.

It is important to note that the temporary closure of EUSD schools and the District Office is not the result of a contamination. At this time, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the school district.

Additional information will follow as received.

Palomar Health Coronavirus update

Is Palomar Health cancelling any events?

Yes, per the CDC recommendation to limit gatherings, all Palomar Health-sponsored community activities and events have been cancelled in March and April and will be made available online, if possible. This includes education classes, tours, symposiums, awareness events, ALL support groups (including breastfeeding support groups), etc. All scheduled patient care appointments, elective surgeries and outpatient visits will continue as normal.

Is Palomar Health restricting visitors?

To protect our most vulnerable patients, we are asking Villa Pomerado residents and family to avoid outings, especially places with large crowds. Just like our hospitals, flu visitor restrictions are being enforced. You can see our restrictions below. Anyone over the age of 60 is most at-risk for health issues, and should only visit if they feel well. Visitors under 13 years of age, anyone who feels sick and those that have traveled to a high-risk coronavirus area are being asked to visit another time.

How is Palomar Health screening patients for the virus?

Patients are screened to determine possible exposure to the virus causing COVID-19 by being asked if they have recently traveled outside the country and if they have any symptoms. Screening locations are being set up at the emergency room entrance and ambulance bay to avoid possible exposure in waiting rooms. If a person is believed to be a possible coronavirus carrier, the patient is masked and isolated, Infection Control is notified, and the hospital works with the local public health department and CDC for testing.

How are people tested for COVID-19?

Only patients who meet the criteria are tested. A nasal and oral swab is taken at the hospital and sent to the County of San Diego Public Health Department for testing. Test results typically take 2-4 days. If a test comes back positive, it is sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.

What is COVID-19?

COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) is a respiratory disease first identified in Wuhan, China causing an illness not previously seen in humans. The fact that it’s a new virus with little information is why it’s getting so much attention.

How does COVID-19 spread?

The virus mainly spreads between people in close contact with each other and/or from a cough or sneeze. People are most contagious when they are feeling sick. However, it might be possible for the virus to spread before symptoms occur. Although unlikely, the virus could spread by touching an infected surface and then touching your face.

Should I be concerned?

The County of San Diego’s Health Department says our general population is at low risk for getting the disease. You do not need to be concerned if you have not been in close contact with a person known to have the virus or have not traveled to an area with widespread coronavirus or in close contact with someone who has. These areas currently include China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan.

Why did California declare a state of emergency?

A state of emergency does NOT mean you should panic or that there has been a wide spread of the disease in the state. Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency to be able to make additional resources available when/if they are needed. This formalizes emergency actions already underway across multiple state agencies and departments, and helps the state prepare for broader spread of COVID-19. The Governor also requested the Legislature make up to $20 million available for state government to respond to the spread of the virus.

What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

– fever

– cough

– shortness of breath

How can I protect myself?

Here are the best ways you can protect yourself and others.

– Wash your hands with soap and water often for at least 20 seconds

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Do not touch your face

– Stay home if you feel sick

– Properly cover your cough/sneeze

– Disinfect highly touched areas

You do not need to wear a mask unless you have symptoms.

Can I get a coronavirus testing kit from the hospital?

No, testing kits are only available for use by medical professionals and sent to state and local public health laboratories for results. If you think you may have the coronavirus, please call your doctor to discuss your symptoms and exposure first. If you believe you have symptoms, please wear a mask to protect others and call ahead before visiting any medical facility.

What should I do if I have COVID-19 symptoms?

Call your doctor to discuss your symptoms. If you believe you have symptoms and go to a medical facility, please wear a mask to protect others. It is recommended that you call ahead before visiting.

Is it safe to visit a patient in the hospital?

Yes, if you are not sick. Palomar Health is closely monitoring the spread of COVID-19 locally and nationally and is currently following the same visitor restrictions as the flu in our facilities.

– no one under the age of 13 is allowed to visit

– if anyone is showing symptoms of being sick, they are asked to visit another time

Where can I find the best information?

