Supporting The Grapevine during the coronavirus crisis so we may continue

It’s obvious that interest in local coverage and coronavirus coverage has skyrocketed in the last two months. Our daily visitor counts have increased exponentially during this period.

Unfortunately, the massive increase in site visitors also has meant a massive increase in the cost for server space.

The Escondido Grapevine has provided factual, informative and interesting information and news for five years. It has been our pleasure and civic duty to do this, especially considering the status of North County as a news desert given the demise of The North County Times and low coverage priority of regional corporate, for-profit media.

We have provided this service free of charge and never asked for financial support from the community.

However, at this crucial time, we face a stark choice. Cut back coverage, stop posting and maintain server costs at previous levels or continue doing what we do and engage with the many visitors, new and old, to our site with continued posting of breaking information.

It’s up to you, friends. We will list everyone who supports our efforts in this troubling time below John Oliver’s video about the importance of local journalism.

Please consider donating to our site through Paypal so we may continue at our current pace. But if you’re struggling financially in these difficult times, please take care of yourself instead.

Thank you for considering giving your financial support to keep our local, community journalism free for everyone. Click the PayPal “Donate” Button and start the ball rolling…









We exist to carry your voice. We do that for the good of the community. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We produce excellent professional community journalism, commentary and analysis on issues, people and organizations that often go ignored in the mainstream press.

We will never charge you to access our reporting. And while we truly appreciate the generous support of many local corporate sponsors and members, we need your support to continue and to grow.

If you feel that The Escondido Grapevine has uplifted, inspired or encouraged the many voices of our community, please consider making a contribution.

You may also mail checks to:

The Escondido Grapevine

424 Cox Road

San Marcos, CA. 92069

If you or your business would like to sponsor a section or topic area, please email escondidograpevine@gmail.com.

Supporting The Grapevine

Whitney Profitt; Who is next?